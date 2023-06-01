His New Girlfriend Hasn’t Paid For Any Of Their Dates In 3 Months, And He’s Worried That She’s Taking Advantage Of Him

This 35-year-old guy has a new 38-year-old girlfriend that he has been dating for a bit more than 3 months now.

A little backstory on his love life; he was married, and he was with his ex from the time he was 18, so he spent a large part of his life with her.

They got divorced pretty recently, so dating has been a whole new world to him. But anyway, back to his girlfriend.

“On the 1st date, she offered to split the bill,” he explained. “Since then, we have gone out quite a bit, and she has never paid for anything.”

“We have spent many whole weekends together, and I don’t mind paying more than 50%, but she has not offered to pay at all since the first date.”

“At one point, she bought an RV, and for 2 weekends, I did work on it for her while we spent time together and thought it was a bit rude she did at least offer to buy lunch to show appreciation.”

The fact that he worked for 2 entire weekends on helping her fix up her RV, yet she did nothing to show her appreciation, really rubs him the wrong way.

Any time his friends do him a favor, he makes sure to buy them lunch or get them drinks in order to say thank you.

So the RV issue, on top of his girlfriend never offering to pay for their dates, has really made him question things.

