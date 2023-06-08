She Screamed At Her Mom In Front Of Their Family For Ruining The Cheesecake She Baked

This 19-year-old girl is a pastry chef, and she loves to make sure that anything she bakes or creates is photo-worthy.

She believes that her 60-year-old mom just goes about always ruining anything she makes by adding things her sweets don’t need.

For example, she made a strawberry cake to celebrate her grandma’s birthday, and her mom loaded it up with whipped cream on top.

By the time her grandma’s party was close to over, her cake looked like a mess and was breaking apart from all of the cream piled on it.

She ended up shouting at her mom at the top of her lungs in front of everyone that she just keeps ruining her hard work.

Her mom was very sad and mentioned she wouldn’t do anything to change her dessert any longer.

Over the past weekend, she and her mom went to visit her grandma and her grandma’s sister, and she made them a fruit tart as well as a cheesecake.

She placed the desserts in the fridge and informed her mom not to touch any of them. When she got to her grandma’s house later, she opened up the cheesecake box to find that her mom poured chocolate syrup all over it. She thought the cheesecake and the box looked like “an ugly mess.”

“At that point, I had a breakdown and started yelling at her and crying, saying “Why do you keep destroying my work, I’m so fed up with you,” she explained.

