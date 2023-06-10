She Upset Her Husband When She Said She Doesn’t Want To Have To Drive His Son To School

It’s no secret that having multiple children with different schedules can be really difficult for many parents.

One woman recently argued with her husband after she told him she didn’t want to drive her stepson to his far-away school because it takes almost three hours every day, and she’d have to bring their newborn son with her.

She and her husband are both in their 30s and live in the Midwest with his 10-year-old son from a previous marriage.

Although she and her husband have custody of her stepson for most days of the week, he still goes to school close to his birth mom’s house, which is about 45 minutes away.

She’s been responsible for driving her stepson to school each day while her husband works, and the trip usually takes her almost three hours.

Anytime she’s asked if her stepson can transfer to a closer school, her husband tells her that he may eventually, but for now, he needs to stay at a school he’s familiar with.

The problem is that she’s pregnant and expecting their baby by the end of December. She is concerned about making the three-hour drive to her stepson’s school every day with a newborn in the car, especially because he’ll be born during wintertime, and the roads could be dangerous. Not to mention, she’ll most likely be exhausted.

She asked if her husband’s ex could take over the role for a while when the baby is born, but instead of doing his best to make it work, her husband gave her attitude.

He told her he’s sure she’d feel differently about the situation if it involved taking her biological son to school and not her stepson.

