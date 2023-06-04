She Went On A Third Date With A Guy Who Wanted To Play Truth Or Dare, And Then He Revealed That He Had Just Slept With His Friend

This 28-year-old girl began chatting with a 23-year-old guy that she met on a dating app, and she really thought that they got along wonderfully from the start.

She also found him to be generous and sweet, and he also was a great communicator. She doesn’t like to date a ton, and instead, she likes to find one guy that interests her and invest her time into him instead of dating multiple guys all at once.

She spent 2 weeks talking to him over text messages and phone calls, and then they were able to work out a time for a first date.

“The date was awesome,” she explained. “He didn’t mind some of my weird/ silly habits and was so easy to talk to, asked me questions about myself, just overall a great conversationalist, and I felt like he was reciprocating the energy I felt.”

“After that first date, he immediately planned another one, and we did a little paint date by the water in his car. So nice, so cute I felt like it was a dream. Which in retrospect is kind of pathetic, lol, but like I said, I don’t really date much, so maybe I just didn’t have anything positive to compare.”

Around a week and a half after their second date, they both were going on vacation and knew it would be 2 weeks before they could plan a third date.

They still talked to one another, and she still thought this guy was amazing. She believed they were moving in a more serious direction, especially since their conversations focused on their futures and what they wanted out of life.

Their vacations rolled around, and they kept talking the entire time. He even sent her some videos and photos of what he was up to or things that made him think of her.

“It was the first time in a long time that I felt like someone was on the same page as me as far as romance goes,” she said.

