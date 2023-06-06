She Went On An Awful Second Date With A Guy Who Spent More Than $160 On Her, So She’s Wondering If She Should Pay Him Back

This woman went out on a first date with a guy that actually went really well, and she had a nice time.

The guy spent over $100 on that very first date, by the way. That same week, she agreed to a second date with him, and he picked the restaurant.

When the check came, she could tell he had spent at least another $60 on her food that night.

She did offer to pay for dinner, but he stated that since he was the one who selected the place, he should be the one to pay.

“I did offer, but he said that since he invited me, then it was like a “gift,” she explained. “He does come from a pretty well-off family, so he does have some money in his bank account.”

She did still try to give him cash after offering to pay, in order to help with the tip, but he handed it back to her.

From there, they left to go get some ice cream together, and this all happened before their date got really bad.

Later on that night, everything was not going well at all, and it couldn’t have been more different than that first date.

“We just didn’t vibe afterward like the first night out,” she said. “I told him that I didn’t have the best time and that it would be best not to meet again. He agreed. However, he spent so much money on me, and I knew he was really into me, but I just wasn’t feeling it.”

