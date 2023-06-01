She’s A Newly Divorced Single Mom Who Has Given Up On Dating After Getting No Support From Her Ex And Having No Free Time For Herself

About a year ago, this 30-year-old woman got divorced. So, she has since become a single mother to two children– who are both just 5.

She was also forced to move back into her parent’s house and has been struggling to find a steady job ever since.

Apparently, her kids’ school schedules– as well as before and after care– just would not work well with a regular nine-to-five job.

Plus, she is currently receiving no support from the father of her children whatsoever. Instead, she is with her kids 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Now, her parents do occasionally help her out. But, they are outside of the country for the majority of the year and only return home twice for short periods of time.

That’s why, after being stretched so thin, she has entirely given up on the idea of dating.

“I have no social life whatsoever. I am unable to attend any activity without my kids. Everything I do is child-related,” she explained.

“And I can’t even go on dates because I have nobody to stay with the kids for a few hours.”

She has tried talking to other single fathers in the dating pool, too, who all claimed they wouldn’t mind if she went over to their place and brought her kids along or just planned a date with the children.

