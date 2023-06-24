She’s Jealous Of Her Fiancé’s New Female Friend And Thinks This Girl Has A Crush On Him

This 27-year-old woman and her fiancé Mitch, who is 26, have been together for about eight years. And while Mitch does not have that many friends, he recently became friendly with a 25-year-old female coworker.

Now, she actually thinks this girl is really nice, and she could even see herself becoming good friends with this girl, too.

“But I feel like she is a bit too affection toward my fiancé,” she admitted.

Since Mitch and this girl do not have a mutual friend group to hang out with, the pair mostly just hangs out one-on-one. So, she was understandably kind of concerned about that at first.

However, her fiancé claimed that the friendship was purely platonic. Plus, he claimed that he would stop hanging out with his coworker the minute she decided to ask.

So, she was fine with it for a while. But about three weeks ago, she hosted a party at their place, and this female coworker was invited. And at the end of the party, this girl lingered for quite a while after all of the other guests left.

Then, all three of them started having a deep conversation about how her fiancé lacked friends. Mitch also opened up about how he felt like everyone always left him.

At that point, she watched as her fiancé’s new friend tried to reassure Mitch. This girl claimed she would never leave her fiancé or ever stop being his friend.

“In the same conversation, this girl told him about his good points– like how he is the funniest person she knows, and so on,” she explained.

