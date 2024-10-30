Her Teacher Admitted That He Has Feelings For Her, So She Reported Him

This 21-year-old girl is currently in college, and she’s tried her hardest all along to keep things professional with all of her teachers.

She just enrolled in a particular class that she was thrilled to take. Her teacher for this class has a stellar reputation, and people really like him.

But it didn’t take long for her to catch on to him treating her differently than his other students in the class.

Initially, she hoped she was making it all up. Her teacher talked to her more throughout the lectures and would try to get her opinion more frequently than her peers.

Things escalated, and her teacher started sending her messages after class on social media. The notes started out pertaining to their class subjects.

“One day, he sent me a message that said, “I have to admit, I’ve developed a bit of a crush on you. You’re so bright and talented.” I was taken aback,” she explained.

“I didn’t know how to respond. Part of me felt flattered, but another part felt uncomfortable. It’s one thing for a teacher to be friendly and supportive, but crossing that line into personal feelings made me uneasy.”

She took some time to craft a response and said thank you, but she really wants to keep their relationship strictly professional.

She threw in there that she respects him and needs to focus on her education, thinking he would take it well.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.