She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Orange Peel Candy, And It’s An Inventive Way To Ensure You Use Every Part Of Your Oranges

If you’re looking for ways to create less waste on a daily basis, especially in the kitchen, this recipe for a tasty treat is perfect for you!

TikTok and YouTube food creator Mandy (@souped.up.recipes) recently shared her recipe for orange peel candies, an inventive and sweet way to ensure you use every part of your oranges.

“Stop throwing out orange peels because you can turn them into the most delicious snacks,” says Mandy at the beginning of her video.

Mandy got this recipe from her mother and described it as a fond memory from her childhood. Mandy and her family didn’t have much money when she was a kid, so her mom was always very creative in the kitchen. Better yet, you can recreate this recipe with any kind of citrus peel!

So, how do you make these orange peel candies?

After you’ve cut your orange into slices and eaten the fruit, set aside the peels. Then, with a knife, remove some of the pith, the white, spongey layer attached to the skin. But don’t remove it entirely because it gives the candy a great texture.

Next, add the orange peels to a pot of water, bring the water to a boil, and let them boil for 10 minutes. Then, add the peels to a bowl of fresh water and let them soak overnight. This removes any bitter taste from the peels.

The following day, remove your orange peels from the water and add them to a saucepan with about two cups of granulated sugar, half a cup of fresh orange juice, and, optionally, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Stir the ingredients together and bring them to a simmer over medium-low heat.

Let the orange peels, juice, sugar, and vanilla simmer until a thick, sugary syrup has formed. Mandy writes that this process takes about 25 minutes.

