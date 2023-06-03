The Girl That He’s Been Dating Told Him She’s Going To Exclusively Date Another Guy, But Then 4 Hours Later She Changed Her Mind And Wanted Him Back

This 36-year-old guy has been dating a girl who’s 30, and on their very first date, he told her that he was only interested in dating in order to find someone he could be with seriously.

He also said that he would like to get married, and she informed him that she was totally on the same page as him regarding what she was looking for too.

He then began seeing just her and stopped seeing other girls, but that’s something he never told her before.

“To be clear, I was dating her exclusively, she didn’t know, and that’s on me,” he explained. “We’d been on 3 dates in a month, probably would have been more, but she was out of town for an entire week, and I was out of town on the following weekend.”

“I never asked her to be exclusive, she has a lot of qualities I liked but was still piecing together if we had long-term potential.”

On Thursday afternoon, she sent him a text that really caught him off guard. She let him know that another guy had asked her to be exclusive, and she had already said yes.

She then texted him that this other guy is interested in something “serious,” and for her, that’s where she would like to be in a relationship.

In response, he said back, “You’re a lot of fun and have so many great qualities. He’s a lucky guy. I’m disappointed, but I hope that you find exactly what you are looking for. It’s been nice getting to know you a little bit.”

Well, 4 hours after they had that conversation, she texted him to say that she found out something about this guy she really did not like at all.

