After She Lost A Lot Of Weight And Got Healthier, Her Husband Started Cheating On Her With A Coffee Shop Waitress And He Says It’s All Her Fault He Strayed

This 37-year-old woman has been married to her 40-year-old husband for a decade, and they have 2 children together; a 4-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

In the 10 years that she has been married to her husband, they have never once had a problem.

Right after she gave birth to their son, however, she did experience a terrible depression, and that was largely due to her life not quite being on the right path.

Back then, she had an awful job that paid her no money, and she was left to care for their son alone as her husband was working overtime to support them.

She also drank a ton and didn’t eat well at all. Then, when they welcomed their daughter, she resolved to change her life for the better.

She stopped drinking, and she cut the bad foods out of her diet. She began going to the gym and doing yoga, and things changed for the better.

Her mood was lighter, she could sleep sounder, and she stopped getting easily upset. She also makes great money now at her job and has lost a tremendous amount of weight.

People actually compliment her on her appearance, and she assumed her husband would be thrilled about all of the positive changes she has made, but he isn’t.

“He dislikes that I get compliments from people or when people compliment me in front of him,” she explained.

