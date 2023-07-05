Do You Love Your Partner But Not Your Engagement Ring? Here’s How To Handle This Sticky Situation

When you dream about getting proposed to, there are a few key details that you envision.

You want to be proposed to by the person you love, have it take place in a beautiful and/or meaningful location, and want the ring to make your jaw drop!

If you realize, either in the moment or after the fact, that you’re not the biggest fan of your ring, do not worry.

This happens fairly frequently, and there are a few ways to mitigate the awkwardness and ways to avoid this scenario altogether.

Firstly, if you decide you don’t like your engagement ring, take the time to understand what you’re not loving. Maybe you’ll immediately know it’s the shape or the size that’s bothering you.

If you’re not sure, give yourself some more time. It could be that the style is something that you’re just not quite used to yet.

You also might learn to love your ring if you find out the reasons that your partner picked it out for you. If the reasonings are super sentimental, they might change your feelings about the ring.

But, if it still needs some of your own personal touches, strike up a conversation with your partner, asking them how they would feel about getting it customized. This way, a new ring is not needed, and you can upgrade the ring to your style and liking alongside your partner.

If, at the end of the day, you’re really not in love with your ring, you might consider exchanging it. It’s important that you like the piece of jewelry you’ll likely be wearing all the time, and because rings can be so expensive, it might be worth your while to swap it out for a different one.

