He Didn’t Take A Whole Day Off Work For His Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Since He Wasn’t Included In It, But Then She Got Upset With Him For Doing This

This man’s wife has a sister who is getting married on a Saturday this summer.

Unfortunately, his relationship with his sister-in-law isn’t great because, at family events, she makes negative jokes about his character. His sister-in-law’s rude comments about him made him feel as though she didn’t like him.

But his wife was chosen to be the maid of honor at his sister-in-law’s wedding, while their son was chosen to be the ring bearer.

He waited to see if his sister-in-law and brother-in-law would give him a role to play in their wedding, but they never did.

He didn’t feel entitled to a role in the wedding, but he was waiting to hear if he would have a role or not so that he could plan for his PTO accordingly.

So, he asked when he had to be at the wedding. When he was told that the ceremony was at noon, he decided to take six hours off of his originally scheduled 12-hour workday. Also, he’d still have to wake up at 4 a.m. the next day to get ready for work.

Apparently, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law weren’t happy when they heard about his plan for their wedding day.

“They have been intentionally ignoring me since they found out. They told my wife they expected me to take the entire day off (I work 12 hours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) because they thought of me as a brother and assumed I would just want to be there for the rehearsal, dinner, morning of the wedding, and the wedding/reception,” he explained.

He went on to say that he felt like he wasn’t obligated to take the entire day off from work since he wasn’t playing a role in the wedding.

