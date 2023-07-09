He Flaked Out Of Going To A Wedding With His Girlfriend Because His Ex-Wife Bailed On Watching Their Son That Night, And Now His Girlfriend Is Furious

This 28-year-old guy has a son who is almost 3-years-old with his ex-wife, who is 29.

And while he does not really get along with his ex, he has tried to keep things cooperative and civil ever since they got divorced a few years ago for the sake of his son.

He and his ex also have split custody, although the arrangement tends to fluctuate pretty often.

“Because my ex likes to make and break plans a lot,” he said.

Nonetheless, he really doesn’t mind most of the time since he likes getting to spend more time with his son.

However, about a year and a half ago, he went on a work trip to a different state and wound up meeting his current girlfriend– who is 26.

They have been in a long-distance relationship ever since, and they see each other a couple of times each month.

“And I’ve told her since the very beginning that my son comes first and always will come first, which she has been supportive of up until now,” he added.

But just last Saturday, his girlfriend’s sister got married, and he got asked to accompany his girlfriend to the event since she wanted his support.

