He Wants To Buy A New TV, And His Girlfriend Thinks This Means He’s Not Prioritizing Their Future

This 25-year-old guy and his 24-year-old girlfriend are currently living with one another. The TV in their place is one that he purchased about 5 years ago, and he bought it before he even started dating his girlfriend.

Currently, the TV is beginning to kind of die on them, and he knows that they will need to buy a new one pretty soon.

He has his heart set on an OLED TV, and he’s been researching the different prices along with reviews.

He did find one TV in particular that costs about $1,600, and this is the exact one that he would really like to get next.

His plan is to try to purchase this TV closer to the end of the year, as he’s convinced there could be a good Black Friday sale, and if that’s the case, he can buy it for more like $1,200.

“I told my GF and showed her the TV, and she accused me of not prioritizing the relationship since that money can be used for a house deposit in the future, and I currently only have $3,200 in savings because I was previously in a low paying job so after rent, bills, food, and other expenses I could not afford to put much away.”

“However, I am at a higher paying job now, so I can actually consistently put money away each month. I am currently putting $320 a month into savings which will be going up to $578 a month after my pay raise.”

“I pointed out we won’t be looking for a house for a few years yet anyway and that I am getting a pay raise at work next month, so when it actually comes to buying the TV, my savings will pretty much be double what they are now and that I will be regularly saving a lot more than I am now each month.”

In response, his girlfriend just said that he should be putting his savings towards something like a deposit on a house for them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.