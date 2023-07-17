Her Boyfriend’s Friend Tried To “Loyalty Test” Her, And She Isn’t Sure If She Should Tell Her Boyfriend

When this 22-year-old woman was 18, she started dating her ex-boyfriend Leon, who was 19 at the time.

Their relationship lasted nearly two years. But eventually, Leon claimed he “needed to find himself,” and she was left heartbroken despite understanding his needs.

Then, about a year after they split, she met her current boyfriend, Artie, who is 24. They hit it off at a local concert, and she learned that Artie was in a band.

At that point, she asked what his band’s name was, and she realized it sounded familiar because her ex-boyfriend’s best friend was also in it.

And at first, it did not seem like a good idea to get involved with Artie anymore. However, as time went on and she continued hanging out with him, the less she cared about her ex’s friend being in the band.

“We both decided we weren’t going to let someone he kind of knew get in between our obvious chemistry, and we started dating a few months later,” she recalled.

In the beginning, going to Artie’s shows and chilling with his bandmates was a bit awkward for her. But her ex’s friend, Mike, was apparently pretty cool with the whole situation.

She had actually met Mike a couple of times while dating her ex. So, aside from him making the occasional joke about her relationship, everything was going fine.

It was not until Artie and Mike moved in together about a year ago that problems started to arise.

