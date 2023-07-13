Her Ex-Boyfriend Moved Out After They Broke Up, So She Doesn’t Want To Give Him Back The Security Deposit

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this woman and her ex-boyfriend decided to move in together simply because it was convenient. And at the time, they had only been dating for about eight months.

So, over time, they started to drift apart– mainly because they had two completely different ideas of what was “fun.”

For instance, her ex-boyfriend loved getting intoxicated and having snacks; meanwhile, she liked reading or watching movies.

Not to mention, they also had different love languages. While her ex loved physical touch, she always had a difficult time with physical contact.

Still, another year passed by, and she and her ex wound up moving in with some of her friends in a bigger house.

However, just three months into that lease, she and her ex broke up. Then, he moved out since the lease included her friends.

But prior to moving in, they had both paid a security deposit– which, in her opinion, was relatively small compared to the norm in her local area.

The security deposit was approximately $650 at the beginning of the lease. Additionally, they agreed to split monthly rent costs evenly.

With her ex moving out, though, their portion of the rent was going to fall completely on her shoulders.

