Her First Boyfriend Called Her A Gold Digger Even Though He Was Unemployed And She Was The One Paying All The Bills

Why does it seem like the men with the least amount of money are the most afraid of gold diggers?TikToker Cecilia Fales (@lilcecesworld) is discussing how her first boyfriend accused her of being a gold digger even though he was unemployed, and she was the one paying all the bills.

It happened while they were at a party. She wanted to grab an item from his car, so she asked him for his keys. He refused to give her the keys, saying that she didn’t need them at this time.

Cecilia was confused and repeated that she just had to get something really quickly. He blew up on her, complaining that she was always asking for stuff and that the next thing she would request from him would be his wallet because she was a gold digger.

He emphasized again that she only wanted to be with him for his money, and Cecilia could barely keep a straight face.

It took every ounce of effort she could muster up to refrain from bursting into laughter at his ridiculous statement. She pointed out that he was unemployed and didn’t have a dime to his name. He quite literally did not have any gold to dig for!

Toward the end of their relationship, she discovered the real reason he didn’t want her to go near his car alone. One day, she went inside his car and came across a burner phone.

He had Tinder downloaded on the phone, was talking to other girls, and had been cheating on her throughout their relationship.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to talk about the times when they were undeservingly labeled as gold diggers by audacious men.

“I had a guy call me a gold digger but worked PART TIME AT MCDONALD’S?! What am I digging for? Your $7.52 you have left after rent?” questioned one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.