His Ex-Girlfriend Wrote Him A Letter Asking To Be Friends Again, But He Turned Her Down

About 10 months ago, this man got broken up with by his ex-girlfriend– who he had been with for one year.

But, he admitted that their relationship had been rocky, mainly because his ex never really put in any effort or showed that she cared about him.

Then, right after she broke up with him, she jumped into a new relationship with another guy just a couple of days later.

“And every time she could, she would flaunt it– even making out with the guy right in front of me while I was at work,” he recalled.

Now, his ex’s new relationship only lasted about three months. But he still never expected to hear from his ex again.

Well, that was until just yesterday, when he received a two-page letter from his ex in which she basically reflected on their entire relationship.

First, his ex apologized for immediately jumping into another relationship and flaunting it in front of him right after they broke up.

She also acknowledged the fact that she hurt him and wanted him to know that their relationship meant something to her.

“And she’s sorry the new relationship made it seem like I was simply replaced,” he added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.