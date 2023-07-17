His Ex-Wife Thinks He’s Undermining Her Parenting By Paying Their Son’s $1,200 Rent Every Month Even Though He Lives At Home With Her And She’s Well-Off

This 46-year-old man and his 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise have a 22-year-old son named Ed. The couple tried to stay together but ended up separating when Ed was 13 and decided that Louise would have custody of their son on weekdays while he would have him on the weekends until Ed turned 18.

A year after graduating high school, Ed moved in with Louise and her 45-year-old partner Tom. And the couple had only been together for a year, but it seemed like Tom had made some major parenting decisions involving Ed.

For instance, he thinks that Tom came up with the idea to start charging Ed rent to live there because he is pretty certain that Louise would not have thought of it.

“I think it’s ridiculous to charge your own child money to live with you. I wouldn’t dream of asking him to pay rent. I would rather Ed save his money to live on his own or move in with his long-term girlfriend,” he explained.

Ed began to complain to his father about having to pay around $1,250 each month just to live with his mom and Tom. Apparently, both Louise and Tom work in finance and have not been struggling for money, which made this choice even more strange.

Between Louise’s $114,000 salary and however much Tom makes, which is more than Louise, the couple is likely earning $250,000 together.

Since he thought that this was very unfair of them to ask his son to pay them rent, he decided to pay for it himself. He told Ed to save up his money, and he would cover the $1,250 monthly rent.

This lasted for a few months before Louise began to be suspicious of Ed being so willing to pay without any argument. So, she asked if there was anything going on that she should be aware of.

During the conversation, he admitted to her that he was the one paying and not Ed, to which she did not respond well! Louise was very upset and was sure to let him know.

