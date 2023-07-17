She Snapped At Her Cousins For Saying She’s Lucky To Live With Their Grandparents And Do Fun Things With Them All The Time Because She Wishes Her Parents Were Still Alive

This 15-year-old girl has unfortunately already had a lot of loss in her life. Her mother passed when she was only 2 years old, and so she grew up with her dad.

Sadly, he also passed away 3 months ago, and although she’s in therapy, she is really struggling with missing him in her life.

Since his passing, she has been living with her paternal grandparents, who are 63 and 64-years-old. Luckily, they were able to retire pretty early on in life and are in good health, so it was no problem for them to be able to take in their teenage granddaughter.

She has fond memories with her grandparents and has an overall good and healthy relationship with them both.

“Growing up, my grandparents always had me and my cousins over for sleepovers and to just do different activities with us and sometimes even take us on vacations or road trips,” she explained.

However, a couple of her cousins, who are 13 and 15-years-old, have expressed to her how lucky she is to be able to live with their grandparents now.

In their minds, she gets to constantly have a fun time at their house like they did when they were kids, but in reality, she has taken on house chores, and her grandparents have to take her to appointments and such.

Plus, at the end of the day, she misses her father and wishes that he was still around.

Recently, she and her grandparents went on a small road trip to a nearby beach town. She had fun, and it likely took everyone’s mind to a happier place for a bit. But when she next saw her cousins, they were again talking about how lucky she was to be in a position where she could do fun things with their grandparents all the time.

