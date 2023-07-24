His Girlfriend Is Jealous Of His Girl Best Friend, And It’s Ruining Both His Romantic Relationship And His Friendship

This 32-year-old guy has been dating his 31-year-old girlfriend, Sophia, for about two years. They do not yet live together, but he reportedly fell for his girlfriend because she is extremely kind, smart, sweet, and cute.

“She is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said.

But one of his closest friends happens to be a woman named Emma. Now, he claimed that he and Emma were never very close in the past.

However, they used to share a social circle in their same small hometown. Then, they both moved to New York City about three years ago and have been close ever since then– which was around the same time he met Sophia.

In the beginning, Sophia was fine with his friendship with Emma, too. Yet, things took a turn for the worse about eight months ago when he went and saw a movie with Emma that he promised to go see with his girlfriend.

He realizes that was a major mess up on his part and accepts his role in that situation.

Things then took an even further nosedive after he invited Emma to join a date night with him and Sophia. He admitted that he really didn’t think it would be a problem. Regardless, his girlfriend was not happy.

“We’ve had long talks about how I’m not prioritizing Emma over her,” he revealed.

“Emma is conventionally attractive and gets a lot of attention from guys. But none of that attention has ever been from me. She has even dated some of my buddies from back home.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.