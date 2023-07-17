If You Avoid Wearing White Because You’re Constantly Afraid To Get Dirty, Here’s How You Can Ensure Your Clothes Stay White

Are you someone who always avoids wearing white because you’re constantly afraid of getting your garments dirty? It’s a fact that keeping your white laundry looking pristine is a challenge.

Life is full of color. Red wine, pasta sauce, and sweat are often the cause of permanent stains. However, stains don’t have to be forever. They are completely removable.

If you handle it the right way, you can get your crisp white button-up back to looking like it’s brand-new again. Here’s how you can wash white clothes so that they stay fresh, bright, and stain-free for a long time.

Before loading up your washing machine, read the care labels on your clothing. The answers are all right there, but maybe you’ve just never bothered to look for them!

The labels will tell you everything you need to know about how to take care of your garment best, from what temperature of water you should use down to what heat setting to choose on your dryer.

Once you’ve got that figured out, separate your whites. Do not toss them in with the rest of your laundry! It’s a rookie mistake.

Perhaps you’ve been doing it for a while, and nothing terribly bad has ever happened. But just because your white socks have never turned pink from mixing them in with a red shirt, that doesn’t mean you’re safe.

Washing your whites with other colors is the fastest way to make them look dull and dingy. Before you know it, your new white staple piece will have taken on a grayish hue. So I stress again, wash your whites in their own load and run a separate one for your colors.

Also, make sure to pretreat any stains prior to throwing them in the washing machine. OxiClean always works wonders. If you have a really dirty item, try soaking it in warm water for at least an hour and then apply OxiClean directly on the stain.

