If You’re Lucky Enough To Have An Apartment Balcony, You Owe It To Yourself To Maximize Its Potential For A More Fun Summer

Warmer temperatures make us want to spend all our time outside. One way to make the most out of this beautiful weather is to utilize your apartment balcony.

It’s the perfect spot to retreat to if you want to take a nap, read a book, or chat with friends. So if you’re lucky enough to have access to a balcony, then you owe it to yourself to maximize its potential.

Spice up your summer with these balcony decor ideas and create the ultimate outdoor space to kick back and relax.

The first thing you can do to amp up your balcony’s look is to add an outdoor rug. What was once an empty, desolate space now holds lots of appeal and life.

A rug will help make your outdoor space as cozy and homey as your living room. Go for a rug with geometric patterns for a more modern aesthetic or a rug made from natural fibers for an organic, earthy look. Just be sure to choose one that is designed to withstand the elements.

Next, I would strongly consider hanging up string lights if you want to stay outside after the sun has set. String lights come in all different styles and colors, so you should have no problem finding one that suits your taste.

They create a soft, moody glow that gives your space a dreamy quality. You won’t want the night to end! Hang twinkling lights that cascade down from the ceiling or wrap them around the balcony railing. If you’re not sold on the string lights, perhaps floor lanterns or outdoor sconces are more your speed.

Then, you’ll want to add comfy seating. Lawn chairs won’t cut it. Cushioned seats and throw blankets are necessities when you’re trying to create a cozy atmosphere. You can also add a swinging chair or hammock for a breezy, laid-back vibe.

Don’t forget to bring out the greenery! Fill your balcony with lush plants that make it feel like you’re laying out in a backyard. If you have a smaller balcony and don’t want to take up too much floor space, get vertical or hanging planters.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.