It’s Hard To Stay On Top of Cleaning, Along With The Demands of Everyday Life, But Here Are A Few Strategies You Can Employ To Make It A More Enjoyable Task

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably not the best at keeping your room free from clutter.

Now, I’m not a total slob. I do my laundry every week, wipe up spilled crumbs, and make it a point never to leave dirty, food-encrusted dishes around.

But unfortunately, there’s more to cleaning than that. Recently, I cleaned my room, and there was dust coating the top of my dresser, clothes draped on every surface, and random receipts scattered about.

Every time I clean my room, I always vow never to let it get that bad again. No matter what, I would plan to consistently scrub, sweep, and organize.

But it’s hard to stay on top of cleaning, along with the demands of everyday life. Plus, cleaning is boring, annoying, and horrible. When you clean something, it just gets dirty all over again in seemingly no time.

So what is one to do? Well, here are some strategies you can employ to make cleaning a more enjoyable task.

Put On A Playlist

Make cleaning feel more like a party than a thankless chore by listening to music. Turn up the volume and blast tunes that get you pumped and excited for the day.

Music will increase productivity and motivate you to scrub harder and for longer. Upbeat pop songs will get you through your long list of cleaning chores.

