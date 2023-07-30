She Drove All The Way To A Guy’s House For Their First Date, Only For Him To Block Her After Saying He Would Be 15 Minutes Late, So She Requested Money From Him For Wasting Her Time

Any date is anxiety-inducing enough already, but when you’re meeting someone that you’ve only ever interacted with online for the first time, it takes the nerves to a whole new level.

And when they’re running late, it just causes more distress on your end. Many thoughts might start running through your mind. Are they ghosting you? Are you in the right place? Should you wait?

Being punctual is a big deal. It shows that you value the other person’s time and care about making a good impression. So, if your date is unconcerned about showing up late, watch out.

TikToker Marissa (@barelykeepingittogether) is talking about how she drove all the way to a guy’s house for their first date, only for him to block her after saying he would be fifteen minutes late. Then, she requested money from him for wasting her time.

So she had been talking to a guy for a while, long enough that she felt comfortable driving over to the area where he lived for their first date. He lived fifty minutes away from her house, which is a considerable distance.

She reasoned that they would probably have a second date, so next time, he would be the one to make the drive to her area.

They agreed to meet at his place and then walk over to a local restaurant. When she arrived, she texted him, letting him know that she was parked outside of his building.

He told her that he would be fifteen minutes late. She expressed how upset she was that he was making her wait after she had driven all the way there.

He ended up blocking her and unmatching with her on the dating app they had used to connect. So she drove another fifty minutes back home.

