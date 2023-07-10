She Just Found A Message Her Husband Sent To His Old Girlfriend Apologizing For Everything, But She Thinks Her Husband Owes Her An Apology

This 30-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 33, and they kind of ended up together in an interesting way.

She used to date her husband Sam back in high school, but then they broke up. Fast forward to her junior year of college, and she was really having a tough time.

She had just broken up with her college boyfriend, and she also was failing an entire semester’s worth of her classes.

Additionally, her mom and stepdad were in the middle of a divorce, which meant they were too preoccupied with their own struggles to try to help her.

She came home from college that summer, and she ended up running into Sam.

“Sam use to call me the love of his life, his future, his everything, but I was stupid and ended things, and when he started dating, I realized I wasn’t ready to move on,” she explained.

“Nothing I did could convince him to try again, so he found a new girlfriend, and I went to college.”

“Meeting up that summer, things weren’t bitter or anything. He had ghosted me before, so I was a little confused, but our talk went well, and I asked if we could be friends since I needed someone. He said sure. He told me right away he was still dating the same girl, and I said okay.”

A few days after her interaction with Sam, she ended up phoning him up because she was incredibly beside herself, and she was hoping he could provide her with some kind of comfort.

