She Just Found Out That Her Best Friend Has Been Carrying On A Secret Relationship With Her Husband, And Every Time She Got Into A Fight With Him, Her Best Friend Has Been Pushing Him To Leave Her

This 37-year-old woman has a 34-year-old best friend that she has been close with for 15 years now.

When you know somebody that long, it’s hard to imagine they could keep any kind of secret from you.

However, she just learned that her best friend has been carrying on a secret friendship with her 33-year-old husband, whom she has been married to for 8 years.

This all began 2 years back when her best friend came to live with her and her husband. Her best friend is the kind of person who has spent her whole adult life couch surfing.

During the time her best friend spent living under her roof, she would turn to her to vent any time she got into a disagreement with her husband.

“She would never take my side but rather run off to tell him everything I said and try to find parts of the story I embellished and then call me dishonest,” she explained.

“I told her I did not like what she was doing. She moved out after a few months, and I asked her to stop messaging my husband. She said okay.”

Somewhat recently, her sister, who also happens to be close to her best friend, reached out to inform her that her best friend is anything but a friend to her.

Apparently, her sister said that her best friend has been secretly speaking to her husband behind her back.

