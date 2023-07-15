She Sacrificed Going To Her Dream College So She Could Go To The Same One As Her Best Friend, Only To Find Out Her Best Friend Is Pregnant And Might Not Be Finishing School Now

I’ve heard stories of people who chose to go to a specific college or school so they could be closer to a friend or partner. Unfortunately, a lot of those people ended up regretting that decision.

One young woman is reeling after she sacrificed going to her dream college so she could attend the same one as her best friend, only to find out that her friend is pregnant and might not be able to finish school.

She and her best friend Jane are both 18-years-old. They’ve known each other for as long as they can remember, as their moms were friends while they were pregnant.

She and Jane attended school together throughout their childhood. When they were younger, Jane briefly lived at her house while her parents were getting a divorce.

After everything they’ve been through, they feel more like sisters than friends. She always felt like she’d do anything for Jane.

During their senior year of high school, she got two great offers from different colleges. One was a large in-state school, and the other was a prestigious out-of-state school that offered her a big scholarship. It was always her dream to go to school away from home and find a new place where she belongs.

She was leaning toward choosing the out-of-state school until she found out that Jane was going to the in-state school. Jane was really upset by her leaving and told her she wanted them to room together.

Because Jane is her best friend, she felt pressured to stay and committed to the in-state school. She spent an absurd amount of money on their dorm room and has settled in. Unfortunately, it’s not her dream school by any means.

“I have tried to stay positive, though each day I regret the decision I made to stay,” she said.

