She Told Her Parents That If They Don’t Stop Giving Her Estranged Husband Access To Her Stuff Without Her Permission, She’s Going To Take Away The Money She Gives Them

This 32-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband, Rome, have been married for the past two years and married after about a year of dating each other.

Before she met Rome, she had never been in a romantic relationship. She was an only child who had very strict parents who would not allow her to date anyone until she finished her education.

They told her they would even find a husband for her if she’d like them to, a common thing in the culture that she grew up in.

All of a sudden, she was 29 with no romantic experience and no idea how to find herself a husband.

Eventually, she met her current husband, Rome, through some of their mutual friends. She thought he was cute, funny, and charming, and so (because of COVID-19) they had a long-distance relationship up until getting married.

However, after about a year or so of marriage, she started contemplating whether Rome was the right person for her.

“Long story short, Rome has never spent much time with me, preferring time with friends, and he loves spending my money,” she explained.

After talking to her friends about her feelings, she learned that some of them had concerns about him and his motivations but wanted to be supportive of her and her happiness at the time. Her parents, on the other hand, were just excited that she had gotten married.

Since the couple’s culture looks down on getting divorced, she wanted to avoid doing that at all costs.

