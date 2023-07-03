She’s Rating Things That Guys Have Said To Her Before Leaning In For A Kiss

Ah, dating. There are many things to look forward to and be excited about. But, there are always some moments that have gone off track and turned the whole exciting experience upside down.

TikToker and Youtuber Kirsten Titus indeed went through some “interesting” experiences. The TikTok star has over seven million followers on her account @pepperonimuffin. In one video, Kirsten listed five experiences that stood out the most when the guy she dated asked before a kiss.

“I’m going to be rating things guys have told me before kissing me,” Kirsten said at the beginning of her one-minute video.

She gave a zero to the first statement: “I’ve never kissed an Asian before,” as Kirsten appears to have Asian heritage from her look.

“That is the stupidest thing anyone has ever told me in my entire life,” she commented.

Kirsten then gave a three to the second question: “Are you too cold to kiss?” Although she did not give out too much background information regarding that question, from her following statement, we could probably assume it was on a winter day, or he was just super nervous.

“First of all, that line was weird,” Kirsten said. “Second of all, he was shivering while he asked me. And when men shiver, it gives me the ick.”

The third question: “Hey, do you want to make out?”

I mean… that is a mood-killer question, isn’t it? Kirsten probably agreed as she gave it a one. “I did want to make out. But I want to make out substantially less after he asked me.”

