While Her Husband Was On A Work Trip, He Downloaded 7 Dating Apps And Messaged Other Women To Meet Him At His Hotel

This 25-year-old girl and her 27-year-old husband tied the knot just 7 months back, and they have a 1-year-old child together.

They have been with one another for 7 years in total, and back when they first started dating, she made it clear to him that she didn’t want him ever looking at photos of other women or anything like that.

Her husband recently began a new job for the same company that her dad works for, and her dad really was the one who got him this job.

Her husband does have to travel a lot right now, and most recently, he was gone for a little under 3 weeks.

While he was away, she stayed home and took care of their child while also working a full-time job herself.

“The moment he landed in the other state he was working, he downloaded 7 dating apps and was messaging women…to meet at his hotel,” she explained.

“He never did anything physical, but I found everything in his email. He tried to convince me his email was hacked.”

“He used photos from our one-year-old’s first photo shoot (with us cropped out) as his profile picture on these apps.”

Her husband truly does have a problem, according to her, and he has since enrolled in therapy as well as a support group.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.