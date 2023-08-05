A Stranger Tried To Pick Her Up From School One Day, Pretending To Be Her Mom

When this woman was 14 and a high school freshman, she worked at a fast food place attached to a gas station and truck stop.

Because of this, the restaurant was always insanely busy, and unfortunately, the bathroom was on the opposite side of the building.

“At the time, I was pretty small, maybe not in height, but in size. I was around 5’6” and anywhere from 130 to 150 pounds,” she said.

“I wasn’t super tiny, but small enough to where I’d probably have made an easy target. This wasn’t a fear of mine, however, but maybe it should have been.”

One day, she was in gym class, which was in the middle of her school day. The class was playing a game, but students were able to opt-out and catch up on homework on the sidelines. She and her friend were doing this, but instead of studying, they mostly goofed off.

While she and her friend were talking and laughing, she received a notification on PowerSchool on her school iPad. The notification said that she was excused from the rest of her classes.

“I was really confused, considering my mom hadn’t mentioned anything about picking me up early, and I was only seeing my dad every other weekend, and he wasn’t the type to pick me up from school,” she explained.

She was grounded at this point, and her mom had taken her phone away but allowed her to have a Walmart flip phone in case of emergencies.

She texted her mom to ask about the notification, but before she heard back, her gym teacher told her to pack up and go to the office, where her mom would supposedly be coming to get her.

