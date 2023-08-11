He Said To His Girlfriend That He Loves The Pudge On Her Stomach, Thinking It Would Be Romantic, But He Just Offended Her

This 23-year-old guy has a 22-year-old girlfriend whom he has been dating for a bit more than a year. Prior to going out together, they were really great friends.

Now, his girlfriend loves romance novels, so sometimes, he will flip through them when he comes over to her house so he can see what’s in them that she might like.

Honestly, he got the idea for how to ask her out on a date from one of her romance novels, so he still enjoys looking through them to find inspiration.

A week ago, he was reading one of his girlfriend’s books, and the main male character in it was kissing a girl’s body and talking about all the things he loves about her.

Several days after he came across that, he decided to try this exact move out on his own girlfriend, thinking it would be super romantic.

“I was kissing parts of her body and saying what I loved about them, and she seemed to be into it – until I got to her stomach,” he explained.

“I gave her a kiss right under her belly button and said something along the lines of “I love the little pudge on your stomach.” This is the moment I [messed] up.”

“My girlfriend immediately sat up and covered her stomach, and she looked like she was going to cry. She said something like, “I wasn’t aware my stomach was pudgy,” and I was like, “No babe, I think it’s really hot, honestly.” She did not like that answer, and after a little more back and forth, she went home.”

He says that his girlfriend is in great shape, and she has curves, one of them being a little curve of belly fat at the base of her stomach.

