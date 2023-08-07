He Told All The Students At His School Who Were Forced To Take Summer School That It Was Because Their Teacher Was Incompetent

Have you ever had a teacher in school who was young and super chill, to the point where you could tell it bothered the older teacher?

One man is the head of a department at a private high school and recently told all of the students forced to take summer school that they had to do it because their new, young teacher was incompetent.

He’s in his 50s and the head of the mathematics department at a private high school. Last year, the school hired a young woman in her mid-20s who was fresh out of graduate school for a teaching position. When they first hired her, he was hopeful, as she had a lot of enthusiasm.

But by the time September ruled around, he couldn’t stand her.

“She is the most two-faced individual I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“During meetings and private conversations, she’s fine. But if you put a 16-year-old student in hearing distance, she immediately becomes intolerable.”

One time, he had to give a meeting on student manners and classroom etiquette to students as he’s the head of the disciplinary committee.

While he was presenting, he could hear some snickering going on in the section this young teacher was seated in. After the meeting, he heard she made sarcastic comments throughout his presentation.

When he had to supervise one of her classes once, he noticed that while she was a new teacher, her classroom instruction was passable.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.