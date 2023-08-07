Her Boyfriend Just Revealed That He’s No Longer Attracted To Her Now That She Has An Eyepatch, And He Found A Mistress Already Who’s Half Her Age

This 45-year-old woman and her 57-year-old boyfriend have been dating for 5 years, and sadly, her boyfriend just revealed to her that he no longer is attracted to her.

The reason is that she recently had to undergo brain surgery, which resulted in the loss of one of her eyes.

She is wearing an eyepatch, and this is something she will have for the remainder of her life.

After her boyfriend pointed out to her that losing an eye makes her less attractive to him, he then informed her that he already found himself a mistress in her 20s.

She is in the middle of still recovering from her brain surgery, so it’s not like she can just up and leave her boyfriend.

She feels completely and utterly shocked that her boyfriend doesn’t find her attractive, especially since she was there by his side when he battled his own health issues, which did change his appearance significantly.

“Besides the 10 pounds I gained and the eyepatch, I look the same as I did when we started dating,” she explained.

“I’m a former model, but I wasn’t when we met. I did my best to find a man that I thought wasn’t with me solely for my looks (’cause I knew one day they would go).”

“The irony is I stood with him through chemo. He lost his hair, and then he gained 25 pounds, and I still made sure he felt desirable. And managed his business while he was sick.”

