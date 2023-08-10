Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Let His Friends Stay At Her House When They Visit, But The Friends Want Complete Privacy, So She’d Be Forced To Leave For A Week

This 30-year-old woman lives in the downtown area of her city, and her place is very close to where she both goes to school full-time and works. Her walk to school only takes about five minutes; meanwhile, she can get to work within 10 minutes.

She does live alone, but she has three dogs– which are visited by a dog walker every day due to her busy schedule. She also has a 35-year-old boyfriend, who lives about an hour away from her in the suburbs.

Now, her boyfriend apparently has two friends– named Jack and Liz– who want to visit with their four children, whose ages range from 5 to 10-years-old. It’s crucial to note that she’s never even met Jack or Liz before since they’re her boyfriend’s friends.

However, since her boyfriend lost both of his parents at a young age, he views his friends as family.

There is still one major problem with the plan, though. When Jack and Liz visit, they want to stay at her house.

More specifically, they don’t even want her to be there; instead, they actually want her to leave so they can stay at her home with complete privacy!

It’s not like Jack and Liz don’t know anyone else in the city, either. In fact, they are originally from where she lives, so she knows that Jack and Liz have parents and other family members who still live there.

Not to mention, the couple is quite wealthy, and she only knows that because Jack and Liz constantly talk to her boyfriend about their finances.

“Liz is a stay-at-home mom and has never worked before because Jack has had multiple inheritances from deceased family members, and he brags about his high-paying job,” she explained.

