Her Fiancé Gave Her An Ultimatum That If She Didn’t Lose Weight By Her Birthday This Month, Their Engagement Would Be Off

This woman was recently engaged, but she had been feeling extremely insecure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as work stress and grief, she put on about 22 pounds.

Her fiancé did not make her feel any better about this, either. Instead, he actually had the nerve to give her an ultimatum back in July– claiming that if she did not lose about 10 pounds by her birthday, then their wedding at the end of this year would be called off!

At the time, her fiancé even demanded to know what her starting weight was, and she was just so taken aback.

“I was really distressed and sad by this at the time of the request that I couldn’t even engage with him for a week,” she recalled.

“I even saw a psychologist to help me process it.”

However, she eventually “cracked” under her fiancé’s pressure and told him how much she weighed– about 170 pounds. Then, she worked extremely hard and was able to lose about 11 pounds in five weeks.

Her birthday was just yesterday, too, and since she doesn’t currently live with her fiancé, he went over to her house for the big “weigh-in.”

As soon as she woke up in the morning, she just wanted to get the whole thing over with– because, obviously, she was still upset about the whole situation.

So, she stood on the scale wearing her pajamas, and her weight registered at just over 155 pounds, which her boyfriend read out loud.

