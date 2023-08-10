Her Husband Called Her A Horrible Person After She Said She Didn’t Want His Affair Baby To Live With Them

Affairs are messy. Getting back together with a partner who’s had an affair can, somehow, be even messier.

This woman married her husband at a young age.

Three years later, he cheated on her and got the other woman pregnant. She and her husband had one daughter together, but she and her husband ultimately decided to divorce.

They were broken up for five years, and during that time, she developed a new, committed relationship, and she and her new partner had a baby together (a daughter). However, her partner tragically passed away.

Later, she and her ex-husband got back together.

“We decided we had changed as people and reconciled for the daughter we had together and for ourselves,” she said.

Several days ago, the woman that her husband had cheated on her with called.

“His ex-mistress says her job wanted her to fly out of state this weekend for an opportunity, but it is impossible with her son,” she explained.

“She asked us if we would be willing to take him in on such short notice. Usually, my husband gets a hotel and stays with his son when she flies out, but she said that this time would be a longer-term stay.”

