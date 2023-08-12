Her Recipe For Creamed Corn With Juicy Chicken Is “Summer In A Skillet”

If you’re looking to create new memories at your dinner table, give this dreamy, creamy, and delicious dish a try.

TikToker Alex Snodgrass (@thedefineddish) is sharing a recipe she calls “summer in a skillet.” It’s creamed corn with juicy chicken cooked in an oven-safe skillet.

The perfectly golden brown crispy exterior of the chicken smothered with creamy, sweet yellow corn will be a new favorite of yours. And it can all be made in one pan, saving you a few extra dishes to wash. The good news just keeps on coming!

Out of all the ways to enjoy in-season corn, creamed would have to be the best. If you’re not convinced at the moment, you’ll definitely be won over after making it.

This recipe also works with frozen corn so that you can enjoy it at all times of the year. If you’re craving a taste of summer in the midst of a blizzard, creamed corn chicken will give you what you’re missing. So, here’s how to get started.

Start by simply seasoning both sides of your chicken breasts with salt and black pepper. After seasoning them, coat them in cassava flour to give the chicken a very fine, light breading.

Then, brown the chicken in a hot pan with olive oil. You don’t have to worry about making sure the chicken is all the way done at this stage because it will finish cooking in the oven later.

Next, remove the chicken from the skillet, and add in poblano peppers, red onions, garlic, and a lot of summer corn.

Sauté the vegetables with spices, a few small helpings of cream cheese, lime juice, and a bit of broth until they are softened. Stir until everything is well combined, and the cream cheese has melted into the mixture.

