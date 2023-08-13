Her Sister Asked Her To Carry Her Baby, But She Doesn’t Want To Ruin Her Body Or Have To Give Up Things Like Eating Sushi, And Since She Declined, Her Sister Called Her A Selfish Brat

This 24-year-old woman has a sister who is 3 years older than she is. Her sister is married, and although her sister has tried to get pregnant for the last 3 years, it’s not happening.

Her sister and her brother-in-law dream of being able to have children and begin their own family, so not being able to achieve this has been really difficult.

Now, she, on the other hand, is child-free and happy about it. She never wants to have children. She feels that she is in the best place that she has ever been, mentally as well as physically.

She recently started working out, she got a new career, and she kicked out everything toxic from her life.

“I’ve never been happier with myself and especially with my body,” she explained. “A few nights ago, my sister and her husband sat me down, asking me if I was willing to carry their baby for them. I immediately refused.”

Her sister then launched into an explanation of how the process would actually work and that all she would really need to do is give birth to her baby.

Her sister pointed out that the baby will not even be hers biologically, and all she has to do is say yes to being “the carrier.”

She still told her sister this was not going to happen. First of all, she’s terrified of being pregnant, and it’s not something she ever pictured as being in the cards for her.

“I’m finally happy with my body, and I’m not letting a fetus destroy the body I have worked on for years,” she added.

