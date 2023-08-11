Here’s How You Can Make Mango Lime Sorbet At Home

When you have an abundance of fresh summer fruit, there is plenty you can do with them. For instance, incorporate them into desserts, salads, or drinks.

However, there is one treat that definitely needs to be on your list of items to make this season.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @crowdedkitchen is showing you how to prepare mango lime sorbet at home easily. The video has over eleven million views and thousands of comments. Clearly, it’s the sorbet of the summer!

The recipe requires only three ingredients, contains way less sugar than store-bought brands, and is a great dairy-free alternative.

In addition, the flavor of the sorbet is completely customizable and can be made with any other fruit like strawberry, banana, watermelon, peach, or coconut. You can even get a little creative and combine several different fruits together.

So, let’s get into the recipe, and you’ll see just how simple homemade sorbets can be. Sorbet is just a combination of fruit and sugar–that’s really it!

And you also don’t have to worry about following the recipe with extreme precision. Sorbet’s not an exact science. It won’t go wrong if you’re off your measurements by an ounce. As long as you adhere to this basic formula, your frozen treat will turn out amazing.

Ingredients:

5 cups of mango

1/4–1/3 cup of lime juice

1/4–1/3 cup of honey

