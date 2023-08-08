He’s About To Go On Vacation With His Friend With Benefits, But Now The Girl of His Dreams Is Suddenly Single And Would Like To Start Dating Him

This 27-year-old guy has been single for the last 5 years, and it’s been close to a year since he has tried to hook up with any girls.

The very last girl he did hook up with is a girl he met on vacation a year ago. He actually just booked a vacation with her for next month, and the entire trip is purely about being friends with benefits.

There is no way he could ever end up seriously dating this girl since they don’t even live in the same country.

He was kind of going back and forth about whether he should say yes to the trip, but he ultimately agreed since he’s been single for such a long time.

His flights are booked, though they have yet to decide on what hotel they would like to stay at together.

“There’s also a girl that I went on a few dates with 2 years ago, but she ended things to date someone else,” he explained.

“I had never hit it off so well with someone on a first date and was devastated when she ended things.”

“We stayed in touch as friends the past 2 years, we never hung out but texted every few months and talked on the phone a couple of times. She was who I went to when I needed girl advice.”

They have spent the past several months trying to figure out a day to hang out together strictly as friends, but he was the one having a hard time picking a day that aligned with his schedule until last week.

