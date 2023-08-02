He’s Convinced His Neighbor Is Trying To Make A Move On Him And Doesn’t Want To Interact With Her At All While His Wife Is Away On An Overseas Trip

This 41-year-old guy has a wife named Becky, who is 39. And together, they have an 11-year-old daughter, Alice.

Over the past year, his wife has also become very good friends with one of their neighbors, a 37-year-old woman named Emily, who lives just a few houses down from their family.

But, he admitted to simply feeling downright uncomfortable around Emily. In fact, he believes his neighbor is actually trying to make a move on him.

“At first, I thought she was joking, and I didn’t think much of her behavior,” he recalled.

“But now, it only makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Over the next two and a half weeks, his wife will also be out of town since she is planning to visit her sister and the rest of her family abroad.

It appears that the neighbor, Emily, found out about his wife’s trip, too.

Just yesterday, his wife claimed to have been chatting with Emily when she mentioned the overseas vacation.

At that point, Emily apparently offered to stop by the house and drop off food for both him and his daughter, Alice, over the next couple of weeks.

