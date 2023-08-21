He’s On The Verge of Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Over The Engagement Ring She Expects Him To Buy

This 30-year-old man has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been dating for more than 4 years, though the majority of their relationship has been long-distance.

His girlfriend works as a pharmacist, and he works as a data analyst, but he is completing his master’s degree so he can work in a new industry and make more money.

Back when he and his girlfriend initially began dating, he made just $40,000, but he has been able to double his salary.

As for his girlfriend, she makes a ton more than he does, $200,000 to be exact. Despite their income differences, they are on the same page when it comes to being thrifty and saving as much money as possible.

His girlfriend likes to buy minimal things, and she’s pretty simplistic in lieu of materialistic. He likes to save money by cooking food instead of going out and making bouquets of flowers for his girlfriend instead of buying them.

“Now we both like luxury items,” he explained. “She likes Chanel, and I like Lamborghinis, which I thought those are unrealistic dreams and the least priority to acquire when it comes to making financially wise decisions. We both value food and travel and will rather splurge on those expenses.”

“Now we’re talking about engagement rings, and I did my research on the 4 Cs for diamonds (clarity, cut, color, carat). I’ve always been weary of mined diamonds because of ethical reasons and knowing how expensive they can be despite honestly not holding value over time.”

“So that’s why I’ve been suggesting her to be open about lab-made diamonds where she can get a better bang for the buck.”

He actually found a place in Singapore that sells lab-grown diamonds with perfect specs, starting at $5,000 for 1.5 carats.

