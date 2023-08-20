He’s Thinking It Might Be The Kindest Thing To Dump His Boyfriend Over The Phone Instead of In Person

Breakups are never fun, whether you’re being broken up with or, unfortunately, in a position where you have to break someone’s heart.

This 22-year-old man has been in a relationship for three years with his boyfriend, 28.

While he does have a lot of love for him, over the past six months, he’s realized that he doesn’t love his boyfriend as passionately as his boyfriend loves him.

“I just think we ultimately want and desire different things. We’re at different stages in our lives, too,” he said.

Sadly, because of this, he knows that the right thing to do is break up with his boyfriend, even though having to do so makes him feel awful. This is his first relationship, so he’s never been in this position before.

“He lives an hour away by car (I don’t drive) and works different hours than me. I don’t see him super often,” he explained.

He is supposed to go visit his boyfriend on Thursday, and he was planning to take the train. Because of the awkwardness of breaking up with him in person and then having to leave and take a long train ride home, he’s concocting a plan.

“I’m thinking of messaging him on Thursday asking if we can speak about something and let him know how I feel. I’m just really scared, but I think it’s something I need to do,” he shared.

From his perspective, if it were him, he’d rather be broken up with over the phone, so he wonders if this would be a kinder way to break up with his boyfriend.

