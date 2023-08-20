His Daughter Asked Him To Give Her A Mom And A Normal Life, So He Finally Snapped At Her And Said He Doesn’t Want To Date

This 39-year-old man has an 11-year-old daughter, and sadly, his wife tragically passed away in an accident 9 years ago.

He has done everything in his power to keep his wife’s memory still going even though so much time has elapsed since she passed.

He also has really wanted his daughter to have a connection to her mom as she grew up since she was too little to actually remember her.

And in regards to his love life now, he has no interest in trying to move on and date. He just wants to be alone.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve completely gotten over losing her,” he explained. “It doesn’t dominate my mind space as it used to, and I can lead a fairly normal life, but I don’t want to date anyone because I’m not ready or interested, and it’s not fair to date someone else if I’m not completely over my wife.”

“My sister is 3 years younger than me and has insisted I start dating since 1 year after my wife died. She’s tried to introduce me to a few women over the years too, which I didn’t really appreciate, but she kept doing.”

“She says she is looking out for me, which I understand, but I wish she would respect my wishes. Last year she started putting thoughts into my daughter’s head, too, which really upset me.”

His sister would prod his daughter and ask if she wanted a mommy. His sister also said to his daughter that she really is going to need a mom soon as she grows into becoming a woman.

His sister is married and has 2 kids, and his daughter is super close with his sister’s children.

