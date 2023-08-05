His Wife Is Furious He Didn’t Take The Blame When She Passed Gas At A Dinner Party With Their Friends

This 38-year-old man and his wife, who is 36, recently went out to a dinner party with a large group of their friends.

For a while, everything was going great, and they were all having a wonderful time. Well, that was until his wife committed a bit of a faux pas.

“My wife farted really loud,” he recalled.

He was obviously sitting next to his wife at dinner when it happened, too, so he tried to pretend like nothing happened. He also started quickly talking in hopes of just changing the topic and diverting everyone’s attention.

Unfortunately, though, his attempt was too late.

“One of the [people] at the dinner started laughing, and, of course, my wife got very embarrassed,” he recalled.

At first, she just tried to “act dumb” and asked the guy what he was laughing at. But the guy didn’t get the hint and responded, “There’s nothing wrong with letting one go.”

According to him, the guy’s comment wasn’t intended to comfort his wife, either.

That’s why he immediately told the guy off, and the guy proceeded to apologize for the comment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.