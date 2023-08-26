His Wife Started Sobbing At Their Wedding When Her 6-Year-Old Nephew Showed Up Wearing White Jeans, So He Called Her Selfish And Insecure

Last week Wednesday, this 28-year-old man and his wife, 26, got married.

Everything went perfectly for the ceremony, but things didn’t go as smoothly during the reception.

“My wife was very strict on the fact that no guest is allowed to wear white, which is understandable because for females, that’s considered rude or bad luck at weddings, I think,” he said.

At first, everything at the reception was normal until he saw his wife heading toward the bathroom, covering her face with her hands.

Since he and his wife had been in a relationship for three years, he could easily tell when something was wrong.

“I rushed across the room, telling guests, ‘One minute’ as I hurried by them. Once I got to the bathroom, I knocked on the door and informed my wife that it was me at the door. After a few minutes, I heard the door unlock and open. When I got in, I saw my wife sitting on the floor with mascara running down her cheeks,” he explained.

He asked his wife why she was crying, and she said that one of their nephews, who is 6-years-old, had worn white jeans and a white bow tie to their wedding. Since their nephew was so young, he felt like his wife was making too big a deal out of it.

He told her this but in a kinder way. He advised his wife that she should try to get her mind off of it and just have fun for the rest of the reception.

“She eventually texted her sister to come to the bathroom and fix her makeup so she could go back out and have a good night. After a while, I saw her talking to my sister, the mom of our nephew, and I thought she was just making conversation. About an hour later, my sister pulled me aside and berated me for my wife’s behavior. She said my wife had asked her and her son to leave unless she had a change of clothes for him,” he shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.