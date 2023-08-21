She And Her Best Friend Made A Pact Not To Go After A Guy They Both Liked, But Her Best Friend Hooked Up With Him Anyway And Lied To Her About It

This 21-year-old woman did not know her best friend, who is 18, for very long. But, they hit it off really quickly and became very close extremely fast– telling each other everything.

She also happened to be head over heels for one of their mutual friends, Joe, who is 21.

At the start of her friendship with her best friend, Joe even showed some interest in her, too.

So, she told her best friend about how she liked Joe, but things got a bit messy. Apparently, her friend claimed to like Joe as well.

“My friend told me she had liked Joe for some time, so I immediately backed off,” she recalled.

Then, they both came to an agreement. She and her friend called Joe their “no guy,” meaning that he was off-limits for both of them. Her friend even promised not to go after Joe.

Well, it later became clear that their pact didn’t mean much to her best friend because her friend wound up hooking up with Joe anyway!

She did ask her best friend point-blank if they had ever gotten with the guy, too. But every single time, her friend told her no.

“I asked this a couple more times throughout the months, and it was always the same answer– no way,” she said.

